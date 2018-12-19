Universal Credit reform could be disastrous for disabled people, MPs warn

Universal Credit could have potentially “disastrous” consequences for disabled people, a cross-party group of MPs has warned.

The Commons Work and Pensions Committee called on the Government to take urgent action to avoid vulnerable people being forced into “miserable hardship”.

It accused the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) of making a “serious error” in removing disability premiums – worth up to £64 a week to help pay for the additional costs of living with a disability – under Universal Credit.

Existing claimants who already receive the premiums will be protected under a process called “managed migration”, but the top-ups will not be available to new claimants, the MPs said.

Removing this “vital additional support” could leave disabled people living more isolated lives, relying on unpaid care – including from their own children – or being unable to complete basic daily tasks, they warned.

A report by the committee said that while the DWP had argued “severely disabled” claimants would get more in benefits under Universal Credit, lesser disabled people could be left “substantially worse off”.

It warned that 100,000 families with a disabled child would receive less money under the new system.

“The consequences – for claimants unable to make up the shortfall, and for local services that need to step in and support them – could be disastrous,” it said.