Anthony Joshua and Monty Don among those picking up honours

Boxer Anthony Joshua, TV gardener Monty Don and Olympic equestrian William Fox-Pitt will be presented with honours at Buckingham Palace later.

Joshua, who won an Olympic gold medal at London 2012 and is the current IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight world champion, will receive an OBE for his services to sport.

Broadcaster Don will also receive an OBE recognising for his services to horticulture, broadcasting and charity.

He was the presenter on the BBC Two show Gardeners’ World from 2003 – 2008 and became the show’s lead presenter in 2011.

Don is also vice-president of Farms for City Children, a charity which offers children from urban areas the chance to spend a week in the countryside at a British farm.