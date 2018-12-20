- ITV Report
Audio from hoax 999 calls released as force deals with thousands of time-wasters a year
Complaints about broken buses and slow food service were among just some of the thousands of time-wasting 999 calls received by police since the start of the year.
The Metropolitan Police released audio from a number of calls where members of the public appeared to believe the emergency number should be used to solve petty complaints.
Head call handler Ch Supt David Jackson warned that non-emergency or hoax calls put victims of genuine emergencies in danger.
He added: "Imagine if one of your friends or loved ones was in need of the police as quickly as possible and it turned out we could not help because we were having to deal with one of these hoax calls.
"I’m sure that you, like us, would be devastated and extremely annoyed."
Between January 1 and November 30, the Met’s Command and Control call centre took more than two million calls.
During that same period, they recorded 21,733 calls as hoax calls to the 999 number.
Among them was a man who dialled 999 on July 6 to complain that a bus driver had refused to let him on a bus, when it was broken.
On September 19, another man rang to report that his breakfast had not been served in a timely enough manner at a pub in central London.
A dispute over who had the right of way on a road was the subject of a call on November 19 - and six days later, a woman rang 999 to report that her bus driver was whistling.
"I mean, everybody's tired," she told the operator.
"What if everybody started whistling or singing in the bus? I don't really like it because I think they must be respectful."
"I'm afraid that's not a police emergency and that's nothing we can help with," the exasperated operator replied.
Ch Supt Jackson said he did not want to deter people from calling in genuine emergencies - but urged callers to use appropriate channels - such as the 101 non-emergency number, the website, or Twitter - for other issues.