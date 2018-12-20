Audio from hoax 999 calls released as force deals with thousands of time-wasters a year

Complaints about broken buses and slow food service were among just some of the thousands of time-wasting 999 calls received by police since the start of the year. The Metropolitan Police released audio from a number of calls where members of the public appeared to believe the emergency number should be used to solve petty complaints. Head call handler Ch Supt David Jackson warned that non-emergency or hoax calls put victims of genuine emergencies in danger.

Whilst some people will find these calls funny, they take away police resources at a time that police numbers and funding are stretched, and we must continue to make savings across the service. During the time that our call handlers are dealing with these time-wasting calls, a member of the public could be in real danger or have built up the confidence to call with an important piece of information that could take a dangerous person off the streets. – Ch Supt David Jackson, Met Police

He added: "Imagine if one of your friends or loved ones was in need of the police as quickly as possible and it turned out we could not help because we were having to deal with one of these hoax calls. "I’m sure that you, like us, would be devastated and extremely annoyed." Between January 1 and November 30, the Met’s Command and Control call centre took more than two million calls. During that same period, they recorded 21,733 calls as hoax calls to the 999 number.

The Met Police have received thousands of hoax calls since the start of the year. Credit: PA