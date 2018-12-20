Bank cuts growth forecast as shoppers keep calm and carry on

Retail sales figures in November are stronger and more upbeat than anyone expected.

The likes of SportsDirect, Superdry and Bonmarché had a shocker last month but it was not the disaster that Mike Ashley described.

Month-on-month, growth was strong. Quarter-on-quarter, it was more modest - but sales were up, by value and volume.

However, note two things: the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is measuring turnover not profits, and the shift online continues apace.

Internet shopping has reached a new peak, more than £1 in five is spent online. The high street shop is no longer the asset it was, and some retailers are struggling to adjust to the change in shopping habits.

The pre-Christmas discounts are aggressive which suggests some retailers are struggling to shift stock. If so, there will be casualties in the New Year.

What’s striking though, is that households seem to be spending money despite all the political turmoil.