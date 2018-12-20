Gatwick Airport suspends flights after drone sightings

The runway at Gatwick remains closed on Thursday morning following reports of drones flying close to the airport – despite briefly reopening overnight.

Flights in and out of the airport were suspended at about 9pm on Wednesday after two drones were sighted near the airfield.

Gatwick announced that the runway had reopened at about 3am on Thursday – but just 45 minutes later it was shut again.

In a statement, the airport said: “Following reports of two drones flying over the Gatwick Airport airfield at around 9pm, the airfield was closed from 21.03 on Wednesday 19th December to 03.01 on Thursday 20th December.

“Unfortunately a further sighting of drones in the vicinity of the airport has forced the runway to be closed again from 03.45 as we investigate the sighting alongside Sussex Police.

“We will update when we have suitable reassurance that it is appropriate to reopen the runway.”