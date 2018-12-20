Number of homeless people dying 'increase by 24% in five years'

Life expectancy for the homeless is nearly half that for people in stable housing. Credit: PA

Deaths of homeless people have increased by nearly 25% over five years to almost 600, according to official estimates. The number of rough sleepers' deaths rose from 482 in 2013 to 597 last year across England and Wales, according to the first Office for National Statistics (ONS) research of its kind.

597 Homeless people died in England and Wales in 2017.

44 yrs Average age at death for homeless people between 2013 and 2017.

84% Of homeless deaths were made up of men in 2017.

Life expectancy for the homeless is nearly half that for people in stable housing, with homeless men and women dying on average at the age of 44. London and the North West of England had the highest mortality rates, while in England and Wales last year more than half of homeless deaths were due to drug poisoning, liver disease or suicide.

Average age at death for homeless people between 2013 and 2017 was 44 years. Credit: PA

The statistics came a day after MPs were told about the death of a homeless man, a 43-year-old known as Gyula Remes, who was found outside the Houses of Parliament. He was the second homeless man known to have died beside the Palace of Westminster this year, but the fresh statistics show the scale of such deaths across the nation. More than half (56%) of all deaths of homeless people in England happened in London, the North West and the South East regions. London was the worst hit last year with more than a fifth of the estimated deaths, at 136, while the North West had 119.

A shrine for Gyula Remes has been erected. Credit: PA