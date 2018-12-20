'It gets harder adding photos to the wall': The homeless shelter remembering those dying on Britain's streets

A sea of framed faces greet you upon arrival at the Wellspring Centre in Stockport.

Most are men; only some are fortunate enough for somebody to have known their full name and age to accompany their image.

The tragedy linking them all? Every single one is a homeless or vulnerable service user who has died.

The grim task of placing a new picture on the memorial wall is becoming an all too regular occurrence for Jonathan Billings, who has led the charity for nearly two decades.

“It gets harder and harder adding photos to the wall and attending funerals,” he told ITV News. "We have many clients that use our services regularly who we constantly worry about.”

Moving along the row of faces, Jonathan can explicitly recall the harrowing circumstances of each death. The most recent is still raw.

"This year, we lost a gentleman called Shaun who took his own life. Shaun's death will live long in my memory as he was someone who we could have helped more had we known what he was going though."