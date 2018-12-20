- ITV Report
-
Macaulay Culkin is 'Home Alone again' in new Google advert featuring a grownup Kevin McAllister
Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has resurrected his much-loved character, Kevin McAllister, in a new Google advert.
The mock trailer shows the classic moments from the 1990s family film recreated with the addition of Google's Assistant.
Mr Culkin tweeted the mock trailer with a question that some fans thought would never be answered: "Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this."
Movie fans reacted with glee to the recreation featuring some of the film's most iconic moments.
The famous aftershave scene, for example, shows 38-year-old Culkin ordering aftershave with the help of Google's Assistant while also using it to launch "operation Kevin" as the bandits approach the McAllister household.
The nostalgia among fans on social media was clear as Culkin's tweet has been retweeted more than 160,000 times.
Some fans took the advert a step further by recreating the bandits who didn't feature in the new mock trailer.