Macaulay Culkin is 'Home Alone again' in new Google advert featuring a grownup Kevin McAllister

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has resurrected his much-loved character, Kevin McAllister, in a new Google advert.

The mock trailer shows the classic moments from the 1990s family film recreated with the addition of Google's Assistant.

Mr Culkin tweeted the mock trailer with a question that some fans thought would never be answered: "Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this."