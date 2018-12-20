Mackintosh venues see record visitor numbers in 2018

Events marking the 150th anniversary of the birth of Charles Rennie Mackintosh have helped venues connected to the artist record their best ever year for visitor numbers.

More than 1.1 million people visited Mackintosh venues in and around Glasgow – including Scotland Street School Museum, House for an Art Lover and Mackintosh House at The Hunterian – in 2018, officials have revealed.

It marks an 8% increase on the levels in 2017 and is up 30% compared to 2016, culture body Glasgow Life said.

The figures were revealed in a year which saw the completion of a four-year, £10 million restoration of Mackintosh’s only surviving Tea Rooms on Sauchiehall Street, and a Mackintosh interior forming the centrepiece of the Scottish design galleries at the new V&A Dundee.

Several venues, mostly in the west of the country, were involved in Mackintosh 150, a year-long programme of events and exhibitions celebrating the birth and legacy of the artist, architect and designer.

But 2018 also saw a massive blaze rip through the famous Mackintosh Building at The Glasgow School of Art (GSA) for a second time in four years in June, devastating the building and forcing the school to close its visitor centre and Mackintosh walking tours programme.

The record-breaking visitor figure, which includes GSA numbers up to June, reflects the success of the other venues in attracting people through their doors, officials believe.