Man seriously injured in shooting

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in West Dunbartonshire.

The 30-year-old was in Lynn Walk, Balloch, when two men came up to him at around 6.50pm on Thursday.

Police said it appears he was shot by one of the men before they made off from the scene.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

His condition is not thought be life-threatening.