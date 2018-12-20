- ITV Report
May insists government focused on getting her Brexit deal through parliament despite public spat
Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener
Theresa May has insisted the government is focused on getting her Brexit deal through parliament despite cabinet colleagues seeming to suggest alternative plans should her plan be rejected.
Cabinet is meant to stick with an agreed line, but last night, work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd told ITV's Peston she could see the argument for a second referendum if Mrs May's plan fails to get through the meaningful vote in January.
She told ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston: "If Parliament absolutely fail to reach a consensus I can see there would be a plausible argument for it".
Ms Rudd's comments were met with derision from Andrea Leadsom who told ITV News the idea of a people's vote was "appalling".
"We had the biggest democratic exercise ever where 17.4 million people voted to leave the European Union," she said.
Ms Rudd, a prominent Remain supporter during the 2016 campaign, insisted she was not calling for a referendum but wanted MPs across the Commons to reach a consensus to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
Her intervention was welcomed as a “massive moment” by campaigners calling for a second referendum, with Tory former minister Anna Soubry praising Ms Rudd as “brave and principled”.
Meanwhile, David Gauke, the justice secretary, posted a picture on Twitter of him with a toy unicorn. They mythical creature has become to be seen by some as a symbol of the ideals of hardline Brexiteers advocating a no-deal.
Mrs May and her colleagues were meeting with their Polish counterparts on Thursday and put on a show of solidarity, with the prime minister insisting "everyone was very clear, not only what government policy is but what we are all individually and collectively focused, is working to ensure that deal is able to be agreed by and go through the meaningful vote on the House of Commons."
But with the clock ticking down to 29 March, Mrs May's Christmas might be not be quite as full of peace and goodwill as she may have hoped.