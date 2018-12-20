May insists government focused on getting her Brexit deal through parliament despite public spat

Theresa May has insisted the government is focused on getting her Brexit deal through parliament despite cabinet colleagues seeming to suggest alternative plans should her plan be rejected.

Cabinet is meant to stick with an agreed line, but last night, work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd told ITV's Peston she could see the argument for a second referendum if Mrs May's plan fails to get through the meaningful vote in January.

She told ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston: "If Parliament absolutely fail to reach a consensus I can see there would be a plausible argument for it".

Ms Rudd's comments were met with derision from Andrea Leadsom who told ITV News the idea of a people's vote was "appalling".

"We had the biggest democratic exercise ever where 17.4 million people voted to leave the European Union," she said.

Ms Rudd, a prominent Remain supporter during the 2016 campaign, insisted she was not calling for a referendum but wanted MPs across the Commons to reach a consensus to prevent a no-deal Brexit.