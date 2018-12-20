New trailblazers launched to improve children’s mental health

Achieving parity of access to treatments for mental health patients compared with that for people with physical conditions will be the work of a generation, the Health Secretary has warned.

Matt Hancock said he understood the urgent need to make improvements but stressed that achieving equality of access between mental and physical health patients will take a “generation”.

The minister was speaking at the launch of 25 new trailblazer regions which will introduce new mental health services to a population of nearly 500,000 children and young people.

He told the Press Association that the last few years have seen “radical improvements” to mental health services and a reduction in the stigma surrounding mental illness.

He added: “Bringing parity of access between mental and physical health services is the work of a generation.

“The balance is making sure that the extra money that’s coming is spent effectively, gets to the right places and helps people on the ground.

“I feel the urgency of need as deeply as anyone and I want to make sure that we get this right.”

One in eight children and young people aged between five and 19 had a mental disorder in England in 2017 according to NHS Digital.