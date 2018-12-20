- ITV Report
Barack Obama plays Santa Claus as he delivers presents to children’s hospital
Former US president Barack Obama delighted patients and staff at a children’s hospital, donning a Santa hat to deliver gifts.
He was seen with a large sack of presents, talking to staff and posing for selfies with patients.
A hospital in Washington DC, the Children's Health thanked the former US president on social media.
It tweeted: "Thank you Barack Obama for making our day so much brighter.
"Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces!"
The hospital added: "Our patients loved your company… and your gifts!"
The footage shows Mr Obama, 55, handing out presents and talking and playing with overjoyed children around the hospital on Wednesday.
The former president, who served two terms from 2008 to 2016, told staff: "I just want to say thank you to all of you guys for the chance to talk to some of the wonderful kids and their families at a time that is obviously tough for folks."
He added: "As a dad of two girls I can only imagine, in that situation, to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them and looking after them and listening to them and just there for them and holding their hand… that’s the most important thing there is.
"What a great reminder of what the holiday spirit is meant to be all about."
On Instagram, the hospital wrote: "Who said the Grinch stole Christmas?!" read the caption.
"Our patients and their families received a HUGE holiday surprise when Barack Obama warmed our hallways with a huge bag of gifts for our patients!
"Thank you so much for visiting!"