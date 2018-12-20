Queen heads to Sandringham for Christmas break

The Queen has arrived in Norfolk by train to begin her Christmas break, travelling without the Duke of Edinburgh.

She caught the 10.42am Great Northern service from King’s Cross station in London and arrived at platform two in King’s Lynn on time, at 12.31pm.

Guarded from the cold by a brown coat, black gloves and headscarf, the Queen stepped from the front carriage of the train onto the platform.

She briefly mingled with passengers as she was escorted through a side exit to a waiting Range Rover.