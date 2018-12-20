Sunshine and showers today

Today: Some dry and sunny spells today, but with blustery showers from time to time. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and west, with southern and eastern parts dry for a good portion of the day.

Tonight: Heavy rain arriving in southwest England and Wales later, spreading into the rest of England, Wales and Northern Ireland during the early hours. Scotland seeing scattered showers and some frost.

Friday: Grey and wet for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with gales around coasts. A dry spell across southern England and Wales, but more rain later. For Scotland, sunshine and showers.