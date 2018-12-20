US withdrawal from Syria 'will lead to resurgence in Islamic State extremism'

Donald Trump's decision to pull US troops out of Syria will lead to a resurgence in Islamic State extremism, a key American ally has warned.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said a premature US troop pullout would have dangerous repercussions and risk destabilising the region.

Mr Trump's sudden decision has not only rattled foreign allies and angered some closer to home. US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis stepped down from his post after the retired Marine general clashed with the president over his decision to pull troops in Syria.

The repercussions of Mr Trump's decision are keenly felt by Kurds who see it as a betrayal as the withdrawal of troops will leave them dangerously exposed to attacks from the Syrian regime and Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly threatening to launch a new offensive against them.