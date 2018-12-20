Second seal with 'deeply embedded' frisbee stuck round its neck is rescued in Norfolk

The seal has been named Mrs Pink Frisbee. Credit: Glenn Mingham/Friends of Horsey Seals/PA

An animal rescue group has rescued a second seal with a frisbee stuck round its neck on the Norfolk coast. David Vyse, of Friends of Horsey Seals, said the seal was rescued at Horsey beach on Wednesday, 10 months after another Atlantic grey was released back in the wild after recovering from horrific injures also caused by a frisbee caught around her neck.

The seal was first spotted in September Credit: Glenn Mingham/ Friends of Horsey Seals/PA

Mr Vyse described it as a “horrible predicament” for the animal, nicknamed Mrs Pink Frisbee. He said the plastic disc is “deeply embedded and extremely infected”. He estimates the female grey seal to be about four years old. She has now been taken to the RSPCA centre at East Winch for treatment. Mr Vyse said there have been four more reported sightings of seals with frisbees around their necks off the Norfolk coast.

Mrs Frisbee was nursed back to health at the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Mrs Pink Frisbee was first spotted in September and a team of four volunteers has finally managed to capture her using special nets and a stretcher. Her rescue follows last year's success recuperation of the original Mrs Frisbee, who was rescued at Horsey beach in 2017 by volunteers from the group and taken to RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre near King’s Lynn She was released back into the wild in February this year after having the yellow plastic disc cut from her neck after it had become increasingly embedded in her neck as she grew bigger.

Mrs Frisbee was released back into the wild at Horsey Gap in Norfolk Credit: Joe Giddens/PA