Yemeni mother arrives in US to see dying son

A Yemeni mother who was at the centre of a year-long legal battle for the right to give her dying son one last kiss has arrived in the United States.

Shaima Swileh was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers as she arrived at San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday night.

She was on her way to see her two-year-old son Abdullah, who is on life-support at an Oakland hospital.

Ms Swileh won a waiver from the Trump administration’s travel ban, allowing her to fly to California.

Wearing dark glasses and a white headscarf, she was mobbed by well-wishers after arriving in San Francisco.

“This is a difficult time for our family but we are blessed to be together,” the boy’s father, Ali Hassan, said at the airport.

“I ask you to respect our privacy as we go to be with our son again.”