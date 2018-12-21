Childline volunteers ready to work round the clock to support young at Christmas

Childline volunteers will be working around the clock to ensure struggling young people have someone to talk to over the festive season. Volunteers expect to deliver hundreds of counselling sessions to children who are dealing with issues including abuse, family relationships and mental health problems. During the festive season last year, Childline counsellors carried out 8,326 counselling sessions between December 24 2017 and January 4 2018. Of these, 1,048 counselling sessions were delivered by volunteers at Childline’s Glasgow base while the Aberdeen base completed 447 counselling sessions with children contacting them from across the UK.

Dame Esther Rantzen said Christmas can leave some young people in a very dark place Credit: Lauren Hurley/PA

During this period, 475 of the contacts from young people were identified as being from Scotland, with 377 of the sessions being with girls. Jayne Laidlaw, Childline manager from the Glasgow base, said: “At Christmas time, the kindness and compassion volunteers have for hundreds of children and young people in very desperate situations is truly heart-warming. “Many children are affected by family relationship problems over the festive season which can be exacerbated by adults consuming too much alcohol or tensions becoming more fraught due to financial difficulties. “Our dedicated Childline volunteer counsellors are there day and night to listen to children throughout Christmas and into the New Year providing a vital lifeline to those without anywhere else to turn.” Last Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Childline delivered 1,819 counselling sessions across the UK, a 10% increase on the same days in the previous year.

