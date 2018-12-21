Corbyn says Labour would seek to complete Brexit

Labour would seek to complete Brexit if it won a snap general election in the new year, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The opposition leader told the Guardian he would “go back and negotiate and see what the timetable would be” with Brussels if Theresa May triggered a vote and lost, thrusting his party into power.

In an interview likely to dismay Labour’s Remain-backing MPs and supporters he also suggested that he would advocate going ahead with Brexit if there was a second referendum.