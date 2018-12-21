Gatwick reopens for some flights as airport works to unravel drone chaos

Thousands of passengers were stranded at Gatwick on Thursday. Credit: PA

Gatwick Airport has reopened for a “limited number” of flights after a drone caused chaos for tens of thousands of passengers. However, the reopening comes despite no confirmation from police that a drone has been brought down or that there have been any arrests, meaning the threat of closure remains. Flights in and out of the airport were suspended on Wednesday night, with the shut down continuing throughout Thursday despite a brief reopening in the early hours. At just before 6.30am on Friday, Gatwick said the runway was “currently available”.

Gatwick airport has reopened for a 'limited number' of flights.

A spokesperson added: “A limited number of aircraft are scheduled for departure and arrival.” The airport continued to urge passengers to check the status of their flights before travelling and warned that people could still face delays and cancellations. According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, a plane landed at Gatwick from East Midlands Airport at 5.58am, while the first flight to depart left at 6.33am heading to Lapland.

Passengers have been stranded at Gatwick Airport after flights were cancelled.

On Thursday night, police revealed there had been more than 50 sightings of the drone in the 24 hours from 9pm on Wednesday, when the airport first closed. Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley, of Sussex Police, had said that firearms officers could be used to "take the drone out of the sky and remove that disruption so we can get Gatwick back to normal". Previously, the option of shooting the drone down had been ruled out over a fear of stray bullets. Mr Tingley added police were working on the assumption the drone had been modified, with the “intent of causing disruption”, and were looking through CCTV to identify the make and model. He said they were following up a “number of persons of interest” in their investigations, with the military drafted in to offer additional support to officers.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said drones could be shot down.

According to reports, one line of inquiry was that a lone wolf eco-warrior was behind the attack. Chris Woodroofe, Gatwick’s Chief Operating Officer, said 120,000 passengers’ flights had been disrupted. Passengers faced severe disruption as flights were unable to leave the tarmac at Gatwick, while many inbound flights were diverted to alternative airports as far away as Amsterdam and Paris. He refused to comment on the possibility of the airport awarding compensation to passengers who had been affected by the chaos. He added: “The issue from my perspective is that this has been a criminal act purposefully undertaken in order to cause this disruption and I very much hope we bring the perpetrator to justice.”

