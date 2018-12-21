Gigantic ice-filled crater on Mars portraying idyllic wintry scene

An 82 kilometre-wide crater on Mars that may be topped with snow has been photographed by the ESA’s (European Space Agency) Mars Express.

The stunning untrodden snow scene comes as the mission prepares to celebrate 15-years since it entered the Red Planet’s orbit on Christmas Day.

Korolev, as the crater is known, is thought to be 1.8km deep, filled with around 2,200 cubic kilometres of ice.

The Mars Express was launched on June 2, 2003, before reaching the planet six months later on December 25.