- ITV Report
-
LadBaby claims Christmas number one with novelty song about sausage rolls
A sausage roll-loving dad blogger has done what many thought impossible, and claimed the coveted Christmas No.1 spot.
LadBaby's ode to the aforementioned pastry snack, We Built This City... on Sausage Rolls beat Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next and Ava Max's Sweet But Psycho to claim the crown this Chrimbo.
He said he was "speechless and lost for words" after the official chart was announced.
Otherwise known as Mark Hoyle, from Nottingham, LadBaby has built up a sizeable online following posting humorous videos about his journey "from lad to dad" on social media.
Despite claiming he'd never sung before, he decided to record a novelty cover of the 1985 Starship song as a charity single, with all proceeds going to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.
And with lyrics such as: "If you've never had one / And don't recognise the taste / It's a cylindrical bit of pork wrapped / In a puff pastry case", and "On Christenings or birthdays / Or Uncle Johnny's wake / You'll find me at the buffet / Filling up my plate," it quickly built up legions of fans.
When the news of his shock victory broke, Hoyle told OfficialCharts.com: "Thank you everybody in the UK who has got [the song] to the top. I can't thank you enough, not only for downloading the song but for raising money for such an incredible charity.
"I'm honestly speechless and lost for words. Thank you so much. Yes, mate!"
He recorded the song with his wife Roxanne and their two sons.
The song came in at number two in the midweek chart update, but many industry figures had argued it would be unlikely to move any higher due to its poor performance on streaming outlets such as Spotify, where it had failed to break into the Top 50 most played chart.
It had been tipped as a Top 10 finish at best.
But it defied expectations as music fans bought, played and listened in droves.
In the last week, it clocked up 75,000 combined sales - 93 per cent of which were downloads - ensuring We Built This City... on Sausage Rolls beat the competition and earned itself a place in history.
It finished 18,500 units ahead of Ava Max and forced Ariana Grande into third place.
Mariah Carey's festive hit All I Want For Christmas Is You took fourth, while The Greatest Showman soundtrack topped the album chart.