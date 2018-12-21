LadBaby claims Christmas number one with novelty song about sausage rolls

LadBaby, aka Mark Hoyle, has topped the charts with his novelty song about sausage rolls. Credit: YouTube / LadBaby

A sausage roll-loving dad blogger has done what many thought impossible, and claimed the coveted Christmas No.1 spot. LadBaby's ode to the aforementioned pastry snack, We Built This City... on Sausage Rolls beat Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next and Ava Max's Sweet But Psycho to claim the crown this Chrimbo. He said he was "speechless and lost for words" after the official chart was announced.

Otherwise known as Mark Hoyle, from Nottingham, LadBaby has built up a sizeable online following posting humorous videos about his journey "from lad to dad" on social media. Despite claiming he'd never sung before, he decided to record a novelty cover of the 1985 Starship song as a charity single, with all proceeds going to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust. And with lyrics such as: "If you've never had one / And don't recognise the taste / It's a cylindrical bit of pork wrapped / In a puff pastry case", and "On Christenings or birthdays / Or Uncle Johnny's wake / You'll find me at the buffet / Filling up my plate," it quickly built up legions of fans. When the news of his shock victory broke, Hoyle told OfficialCharts.com: "Thank you everybody in the UK who has got [the song] to the top. I can't thank you enough, not only for downloading the song but for raising money for such an incredible charity. "I'm honestly speechless and lost for words. Thank you so much. Yes, mate!"

Hoyle's wife Roxanne also sings on the track. Credit: YouTube / LadBaby