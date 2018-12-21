NHS England allocates £300,000 for ‘drunk tanks’ over festive period

The health service has earmarked £300,000 to fund so-called “drunk tanks” in a bid to ease the pressure on hospitals and emergency services over the festive period. The supervised areas are to give revellers who have had a few too many a safe space where they can be checked over and sleep off the booze instead of clogging up A&E departments. Figures show 12% to 15% of all attendances to emergency departments are alcohol related, but this can spike to up to 70% on Friday and Saturday evenings.

This Friday, the last before Christmas, is dubbed “Mad Friday” as workers across the country celebrate the start of the Christmas break, often with heavy drinking. NHS England will use the money to fund dozens of the services across the country including one in London’s Soho. The Soho Angels scheme is a partnership between Westminster City Council and the LGBT Foundation, and will be one of the first to benefit from NHS money.

