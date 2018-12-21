Police respond to incident on cargo ship in Thames Estuary

Police are responding to an "complex incident" on board a vessel in the Thames Estuary near the Essex/Kent border.

Essex Police were responded to a call at just after 9am on Friday regarding the safety of crew on board a Grimaldi Lines cargo ship.

At this stage it is not being treated as either a hostage, piracy or terror-related incident, and there are no reports of anyone being harmed.

The vessel is believed to be the Grande Tema, a 71,000-tonne ship which set off from Lagos, Nigeria, on December 10.

In a statement on Facebook, Essex Police said: "We continue to deal with a complex incident on board a vessel that is in the Thames Estuary close to the #Essex and #Kent borders.

"This follows a call relating to the safety of crew on board at around 9.15am today, Friday, December 21.

"We have received no reports that anyone has been harmed and don’t believe they are at risk. We are not currently treating this as either a hostage, piracy or terror related incident.

"We are working closely with our partners to resolve this incident as quick as possible.

"We are not in a position to provide any details about who is on board at this stage."