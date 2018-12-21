Radio host Iain Lee keeps suicidal caller on the phone until ambulance found him

Radio host Iain Lee kept a suicidal caller on the line until an ambulance arrived. Credit: PA

Radio host Iain Lee has been credited with helping save a man’s life after keeping a suicidal caller on the line for 30 minutes until an ambulance arrived. The man, whose name was only given as Chris, called into Lee’s talkRadio show on Wednesday and said he had taken an overdose after suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Lee, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, asked Chris a series of questions to work out where he was.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Chris, who said he was almost 60, said he was close to a nightclub in Plymouth. While emergency services made their way to the scene, Lee stayed on the line offering words of reassurance to Chris, who sounded incoherent and was slurring his words. During the exchange on his Late Night Alternative show, Lee said: "Chris, I love you brother, you deserve better than this. "You deserve better than this, and whatever has happened, I promise you it can be sorted. "I guarantee that whatever has happened, it can be sorted out. "It might not be easy, but it can be sorted, I promise you. "It is better than you doing this." After nearly 30 minutes, a police officer came on to the line and told Lee they had found the man. The DJ broke down at the news.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.