Scottish business confidence drops to lowest in UK – report

Business confidence in Scotland has plummeted by 20 points in one month amid global changes and “domestic uncertainty”, according to a new report.

The latest business barometer from Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking rated firms’ confidence at -9% in December, down from 11% in November.

It makes Scotland the least confident part of the UK, coming in 26 points below the UK average, the barometer noted.

Meanwhile, a net balance of 25% of companies north of the border are saying they are more pessimistic about the economy than they were three months ago, the study found.

In comparison, firms were evenly split last month, with as many businesses feeling optimistic as pessimistic.

Furthermore, a net balance of 7% said they expect their companies to boost business activity next year, down from 22% in November.

Despite this, firms’ hiring intentions turned into positive territory, rising by three points compared with November.