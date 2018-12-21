Trump’s demand for wall moves US government closer to shutdown

House Republicans in the US have approved funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall in legislation that pushes the government closer to a partial shutdown.

The White House said Mr Trump will not travel to Florida on Friday for the Christmas holiday if the US government is shutting down.

More than 800,000 federal workers will be facing a leave of absence or forced to work without pay if a resolution is not reached before funding expires at midnight on Friday.

The shutdown crisis could be one of the final acts of the House Republican majority before relinquishing control to Democrats in January.

Mr Trump had given mixed signals on how hard he would push for five billion dollars (£3.95 billion) in border wall funds. But he dug in on Thursday, telling House Republican leaders he would not sign the Senate bill that did not have the money.

Conservatives want to keep fighting. They warn that “caving” on Mr Trump’s repeated wall promises could hurt his 2020 re-election chances, and other Republicans’ as well.

The House voted 217-185, largely along party lines.