UK Weather Forecast: A mixed weekend ahead. Sunshine and showers on Saturday. Spells of rain on Sunday.

This Evening and Tonight:

A band of squally rain will move quickly eastwards across southern UK this evening, followed by clear spells and a few showers overnight, mainly in the west. Elsewhere, clear spells, colder and less windy with a few showers for Scotland.

Saturday:

Dry with sunny spells for many. However, there will be some showers, mainly in the north and west. Heaviest and most frequent showers over western Scotland. Mild in the south.

