UK Weather: Sunshine and showers tomorrow. Rain for some on Sunday.

Saturday:

Dry with sunny spells for many. However, there will be some showers, mainly in the north and west. Heaviest and most frequent showers over western Scotland. Mild in the south.

Outlook for Sunday to Christmas Day:

Rain in south and southwest on Sunday and Monday. Drier, brighter with some showers elsewhere. Becoming more settled by Tuesday, especially in south, with mist, fog and low cloud. Milder.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: