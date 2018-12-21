British 'drugs kingpin' Robert Dawes jailed for 22 years over cocaine smuggling

A British man accused of being an "international drugs kingpin" has been sentenced to 22 years in jail by a French court, AFP reports.

Robert Dawes, 46, was convicted of helping to import 1.3 tonnes of cocaine into France on a flight from Venezuela in 2013.

Mr Dawes, from Nottinhamshire, who was arrested in 2015 in Spain denied the charges during the two-week trail.

He worked with "top-level criminals" in the Columbian cartels and the Italian mafia to bring the drugs into Europe, the National Crime Agency told ITV News.

The NCA's Deputy Director, Matt Horne said: "Robert Dawes is a very significant criminal and we know that him and his crime group are associated with serious violence, and there have been offences in the UK and internationally, involving beatings, shootings and even murder that are associated with his crime group."