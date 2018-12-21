What the papers say – December 21

Chaos at Gatwick Airport tops the agenda on Friday. The Times reports that passengers could face days of disruption after drones forced the closure of Britain’s second-biggest airport.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail says up to 350,000 travellers had their Christmas holiday plans ruined as the culprit brazenly flew a powerful device near the airfield.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i describes it as “chaos in the skies”, while the Metro reports that the military was working to thwart the “highly targeted” attack.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Environmental protesters were suspected of orchestrating the incident, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And The Sun claims a lone wolf activist was feared to be behind the repeated drone flights.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian says the airport shutdown brought demands for new aviation regulations to tackle the threat of drones, while the Daily Express reports that there was outrage the device had been able to operate unhindered near the runway for more than 24 hours.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other news, the Financial Times says China has been accused of a worldwide campaign of cyber attacks against the US, Britain and their allies aimed at stealing trade secrets.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror leads on the 30th anniversary of the Lockerbie bombing.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star reports that comedian Iain Lee was hailed a hero for saving a man’s life.