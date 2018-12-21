Builder drove around for six weeks unaware £76m EuroMillions winning ticket was inside his van

Andrew Clark, 51, from Boston, Lincolnshire has won the £76 million jackpot. Credit: PA

A builder nearly missed out on the £76 million EuroMillions jackpot after he drove around for six weeks unaware the winning ticket was tucked into the visor of his white van. Andrew Clark from Boston, Lincolnshire was finally persuaded to check his stash of lottery tickets in his Peugeot Expert by his partner Trish Fairhurst and her niece. He made a claim for the prize – the 12th biggest win ever in the UK – last week, Camelot said.

Mr Clark and his partner Trisha Fairhurst have already bought two new cars. Credit: PA

At a press conference in Grantham on Friday morning, Mr Clark, 51, described himself as “the man who nearly lost £76 million” and said he realised he was the mystery winner after he “finally gave in” and began working his way through his stash of tickets one evening. Self-employed Mr Clark, 51, said he was now taking early retirement and revealed him and his partner had already bought a new home and two cars. But the grandfather-of-three said the best thing about scooping jackpot was "how we can help all our family”. Mr Clark said: “Trisha kept telling me to check the tickets, and her niece Louise, who I was building an extension for, was also in on it once she’d heard about the unclaimed prize in the news. “It was something of a standing joke that I had all these tickets while there was a local prize outstanding, so for weeks they were on at me to check.”

