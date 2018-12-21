Winner of £76m EuroMillions jackpot to go public

The UK winner of a £76 million EuroMillions jackpot that went unclaimed for six weeks will be revealed on Friday.

The ticket-holder made a claim for the prize – the 12th biggest win ever in the UK – last week, Camelot said.

The claim came from an individual who bought their ticket in the Boston and Skegness parliamentary constituency for the draw on November 2.

The news broke after the December 2 deadline for claims to be made by players who believe they picked the winning numbers, but no longer have the ticket.

But it came well before the May deadline for claims by a player who did still have the ticket.