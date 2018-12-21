Lockerbie victims remembered in memorial service on 30th anniversary of bombing

The 270 victims of the Lockerbie bombing were remembered at a memorial service in the Scottish town on the 30th anniversary of the tragedy. Families of the victims, politicians and local community groups laid wreaths and observed several silences during the service at Dryfesdale Cemetery. The Queen’s representative, Lord Lieutenant for Dumfriesshire Fiona Armstrong, laid the first tribute at the base of the memorial inscribed with the names of all 270 victims as a piper player. Eleven people died in Lockerbie along with the 259 passengers and crew on board the New York-bound Pan Am Flight 103 when it came down on the night of December 21, 1988.

The service and wreath-laying took place in Dryfesdale Cemetery, Lockerbie Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Jeff Browne, Moderator of the Presbytery of Annandale and Eskdale, led the service. He said: “Whether you have come from the local community or from afar, whether you come with no faith, little faith or belong to a community of faith, know that the Lockerbie community welcomes you in love and peace today and every day.” Pupils from local schools and Scouts and Guides groups and representatives of the emergency services laid flowers before the families of victims approached the memorial.

Rev Susan Brown, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, spoke at the service after wreaths were laid. She said: “Scars from 30 years ago remain – they leave a mark that can never be removed, but while they will not disappear altogether and while we would never want to forget the horrendous cost of that single hateful act, we realise all the more acutely the sweetness of life and the need for it to be lived to the full.” Mr Mundell, who is from the town, said ahead of the service: “On this 30th anniversary of the bombing of Flight 103 over Lockerbie, my thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the 270 men, women and children who perished on that terrible night, and everyone else whose life has been touched by the event.

Floral tributes have been left in Lockerbie to remember the victims of the tragedy Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

“Lockerbie lost its anonymity that night. We went from a quiet small town to a centre of global attention in a few seconds. That was the scale of the challenge local people have faced, aside from the horrors of the air disaster itself. It has not been easy, nor have we been able to achieve the closure we would have wanted, even after 30 years. “However, throughout, the people in Lockerbie have retained their dignity and stoicism, and offered friendship and support to those who lost loved ones.” The majority of those on board were American citizens, including 35 students of Syracuse University in New York State.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe and Scottish Secretary David Mundell place wreaths during the service Credit: Jane Barlow/PA