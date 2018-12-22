Dancing FBI agent spared jail over backflip shooting in Denver bar

On Friday, the FBI agent struck a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to two years of probation, The Denver Post reported.

Footage of the incident, which happened on June 2, showed Bishop reach for his gun on the floor when it accidentally fired into the crowd, hitting Tom Reddington in the leg.

Off-duty Bishop had been entertaining a group of revellers circled around him in a Denver bar when his gun fell from its holster mid-flip.

Chase Bishop, 30, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault over the incident which left a 24-year-old with life-changing injuries.

A dancing FBI agent who accidentally shot a man moments after doing a backflip has been spared jail.

Mr Reddington told the court how his injuries had forced him to quit his job and left him in chronic pain.

He is also fearful he may not be able to run again.

"I have done months of physical therapy," Mr Reddington said.

"I have sought counseling. However, being in public, especially seeing law enforcement with guns, makes me very uncomfortable."

Mr Reddington said that he did not hold a personal grudge against Bishop, adding: "I've done stupid things at bars to impress girls, too."

Bishop spoke of his disbelief during sentencing, saying: "My whole goal in life is to care, protect and serve people.

"I never expected the result of my actions to lead to something like this."

Bishop had denied a charge of second-degree assault in November, something which carries a sentence of up to 16 years in prison.