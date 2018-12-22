Former Liberal Democrats leader Paddy Ashdown dies aged 77 following bladder cancer battle

Paddy Ashdown, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats, has died at the age of 77.

The politician passed away on Saturday just a few weeks after revealing he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Current leader Sir Vince Cable described the death of Ashdown, who led the party between 1988 and 1999, as a "hugely sad day".

An MP for Yeovil between 1983 and 2001, Ashdown had served as a soldier before entering politics.

After stepping down as leader in 1999, he was knighted and made a peer as Lord Ashdown. In 2002, he became the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina.