- ITV Report
Former Liberal Democrats leader Paddy Ashdown dies aged 77 following bladder cancer battle
Paddy Ashdown, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats, has died at the age of 77.
The politician passed away on Saturday just a few weeks after revealing he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer.
Current leader Sir Vince Cable described the death of Ashdown, who led the party between 1988 and 1999, as a "hugely sad day".
An MP for Yeovil between 1983 and 2001, Ashdown had served as a soldier before entering politics.
After stepping down as leader in 1999, he was knighted and made a peer as Lord Ashdown. In 2002, he became the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Commenting on his death, Sir Vince said he had "immense affection and respect" for Ashdown.
"He was famous for his politics, but his talents extended well beyond that arena," Sir Vince said.
"He was an accomplished author, and had spent many years serving the country before he got near the House of Commons.
"Few people know how hard he fought to get into politics following his service in the marines and diplomatic service.
"He exercised every ounce of his considerable personal stamina to win the Yeovil seat."
Sir Nick Clegg, who would as leader take the Liberal Democrats into government in 2010, said: "Paddy was the reason I entered politics. He was the reason I became a liberal.
"And he became a lifelong mentor, friend and guide. Much will, rightly, be said about him in the days ahead.
"He was a soldier, a diplomat, a writer, a leader, a campaigner, a servant of his constituents, and an international statesman."
Sir Nick added: "He was the most heartfelt person I have known - loyal and generous to a fault. Like so many others, I will miss him terribly."