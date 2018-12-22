Health boards installing oversized fridges in mortuaries for obese patients

Health boards are having to buy extra-large fridges for obese corpses in Scotland’s mortuaries.

In the last five years, 41 oversized fridges have been installed across the country to cope with rising levels of obesity.

A freedom of information request by the Scottish Conservatives revealed NHS Grampian has installed 25 spaces for “semi-obese” people and a further three marked as “obese” at its facility at the Foresterhill Health Campus.

The organisation said this has been “required to meet demand”.

NHS Lanarkshire has built six new spaces in its mortuaries for larger patients since 2013, while NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde put in three.