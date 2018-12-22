Advertisement

In pictures: Solstice celebration at Stonehenge

Credit: PA

Crowds have gathered at Stonehenge in Wiltshire to watch the sun rise after the longest night of the year.

The traditional event attracted hundreds to the monument on what is a special calendar date for the Pagan community.

Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

English Heritage opened the ancient monument for free and gave those attending a rare opportunity to walk inside the circle and touch the stones as the sun rose just after 8am.

Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The winter solstice marks the 24-hour period with the fewest daylight hours of the year.

Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

A choir sang and musicians played inside the stone circle to mark the occasion.

Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA