Jumping dog unusually excited by a trip to the vet

When most people take their dog to the vet, it's not an experience their pet is particularly excited about.

Not so for End Over End, affectionally called Endo, who caused quite a commotion during a recent visit to a clinic in Colorado.

In a video taken by a member of staff at Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Endo is seen jumping up and down excitedly as he waits to be seen by a vet.

Endo visited the hospital on December 11 to have debris removed from his ear after playing in some bushes at his home.

The material was removed safely and Endo is back in good health.