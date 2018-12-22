Ozil returns and captains Arsenal to win over Burnley

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to earn Arsenal victory over Burnley as Mesut Ozil returned to the side to captain the Gunners.

After losing their last two following a 22-game unbeaten streak, Unai Emery's side got back to winning ways as Aubameyang moved clear of Mohamed Salah as the Premier League's leading goalscorer.

His 11th and 12th strikes of the season were just enough to seal a 3-1 victory over Sean Dyche's battling Burnley, who got back into the game through Ashley Barnes and rattled their hosts at times before substitute Alex Iwobi scored late on.

Ozil's inclusion as captain was the talking point ahead of the game after Emery had said on Friday that the 30-year-old was not assured of a place in his team, despite being the higher-paid player at the Emirates Stadium.

This was his first Premier League start since November 11 and he was not even in the squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to rivals Tottenham.

Ozil's ability was clear for all to see as he played a starring role in the opening goal, only for him to then flit in and out of proceeding, as he has been prone to doing in recent times.

Both sides passed up marvellous chances inside the opening two minutes, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles forcing a smart save from Joe Hart at one end before the visitors broke and Bernd Leno did well to turn Ashley Westwood effort's behind for a early Burnley corner.