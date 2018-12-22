Take That cancel world tour dates due to Gary Barlow family illness

Gary Barlow has cancelled Take That's 30th anniversary world tour plans due to a family illness.

Barlow, 47, and band mates Mark Owen, 46, and Howard Donald, 50, wanted to go on a global arena tour beginning in April, with dates planned in Australia and South America.

But the group will instead remain in Europe so Barlow can stay close to home after a loved one fell ill.

He told the Daily Mirror: "We had a big ambition next year to do a world tour, but I have actually got an illness in my family and it means I am not going to travel for the next two years extensively.

"I thank my two band mates who have been so very understanding, but I just have to be at home - I cannot leave.

"I didn't want people getting frustrated that we're not getting out there. I'm a little stuck at the moment, so please be understanding."

Barlow will spend time next year writing a film with Sir Tim Rice, the revered lyricists who wrote musicals including Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita.

The news comes after former Take That member and X Factor judge Robbie Williams revealed his plans to join the band on tour.