Taoiseach watched Roscommon eviction video but didn’t see ‘everything’

The Taoiseach said he has seen the video of the Roscommon eviction that sparked a major police operation. Speaking to the press, Mr Varadkar was asked if he had watched the video, and whether he thought the private security firm used reasonable force when evicting the elderly family. The eviction sparked a week of major media attention after the video was shared on social media, with many criticising the private security firm, and the group who attended the scene to confront the security personnel last Sunday, for heavy-handed tactics.

The Taoiseach was criticised over comments he made regarding the video Credit: Niall Carson/PA

The fallout resulted in a number of people requiring hospital treatment, and a dog that was with the security men was killed. “On the video of the eviction, I have seen it,” Mr Varadkar said. “What of course I didn’t see – was everything. “Each time you watch a video, you need to bear in mind, there are events that happened before the video started recording, there are events that happened after the video recorded, and there were events that weren’t on video. “I don’t think anyone can say just from that video that they have a full understanding of what happened. “But certainly nobody likes to see force being used on anyone unnecessarily. Nobody likes to see evictions happen, particularly in the run-up to Christmas time. ” An eviction order was executed last Tuesday during which two brothers and a sister were removed by a private firm.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The McGann family released a statement on Tuesday saying they had been left “shocked” by the ordeal that had been “thrust upon them”. “We wish to make clear we condemn all forms of violence and want to see the rule of law upheld, but we have also been deeply upset by the use of inflammatory language that has characterised much of the media reportage.” They added that they were disappointed by Leo Varadkar’s comments when he was asked about the incident by Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty. The Taoiseach told Mr Doherty: “When it comes to Sinn Fein and the rule of law and public order and condemning violence, it doesn’t take very long for your balaclava to slip.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.