Top envoy quits over Donald Trump decision to pull US troops from Syria

A top envoy has quit over Donald Trump's controversial decision to withdraw US troops battling so-called Islamic State in Syria.

Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the global coalition fighting IS, resigned his role on Saturday having previously said it would be "reckless" to consider the militant group defeated.

Mr McGurk's departure comes just days after Jim Mattis stepped down as defence secretary, citing differences in opinion.

President Trump announced on Wednesday the decision to withdraw 2,000 US troops from the fight in Syria, describing their work as complete.

In his resignation letter, Mr McGurk said that though the militants were on the run they were not yet defeated.

He spoke of fears that a premature pullout of American forces could lead to an IS resurgence.