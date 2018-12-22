We would go forward with Brexit if Labour won snap election – Jeremy Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would continue with Brexit if it won a snap general election in the new year. The opposition leader told the Guardian he would “go back and negotiate and see what the timetable would be” with Brussels if Theresa May triggered a vote and lost, thrusting his party into power. Meanwhile, Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has said European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker’s behaviour towards women has been “grotesque” after the former Luxembourg prime minister played with a woman’s hair at a European Council meeting.

Mr Corbyn told the paper that he would advocate Brexit if there was a second referendum on the issue, and attacked the bloc over its rules on state aid and competition. He told the Guardian: “I think the state aid rules do need to be looked at again, because quite clearly, if you want to regenerate an economy, as we would want to do in government, then I don’t want to be told by somebody else that we can’t use state aid in order to be able to develop industry in this country.” Asked about Labour’s position if there was a fresh popular vote, he told the paper: “It would be a matter for the party to decide what the policy would be; but my proposal at this moment is that we go forward, trying to get a customs union with the EU, in which we would be able to be proper trading partners.”

Theresa May at the European Council in Brussels apparently berating Jean-Claude Juncker for suggesting that her message on Brexit had been ‘nebulous' Credit: European Commission