Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – December 22

What the papers say – December 22 Photo: PA

The latest on the drones at Gatwick and a wintry windfall in Lincolnshire make headlines in Saturday’s papers.

The Times leads on Gatwick, reporting that Transport Secretary Chris Grayling “shelved” plans to regulate drone use.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph carries an interview with Amber Rudd, with the Work and Pensions Secretary calling European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker “ghastly”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian reports on an increase in reported cases of measles cases, linking this to a “growing anti-vaccine movement in Europe”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times carries the latest on the markets, with suggestions of a “bleak year-end”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i and the Independent both lead on Gatwick, with the former saying the net is closing in on the suspect while the other says planes were “grounded again” after another sighting on Friday afternoon.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail reports the “drone saboteur… mockingly flashed lights” on Friday evening.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The good – and new-found – fortune of builder Andrew Clark who won £76 million on the EuroMillions makes headlines in many papers. The Daily Mirror says the 51-year-old left the ticket in the sun visor for six weeks.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun calls him “Delight Van Man”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star calls his win “Vantastic!”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.