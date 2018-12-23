Birmingham Airport flights resume after 'air traffic fault'

Flights in and out of Birmingham Airport have resumed after all services were suspended, delaying passengers flying during the Christmas run-up.

All services were temporarily suspended on Sunday evening due to "an air traffic control fault", the airport reported.

Staff said the disruption began at around 6pm and was cleared around two hours later

The incident came the same week as the Gatwick Airport drone fiasco, which saw roughly 140,000 passengers affected.

A Birmingham Airport spokesman said: "Following the earlier air traffic control technical fault, Birmingham Airport has now resolved the issue and operations have now resumed.

"We thank passengers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience this has caused."