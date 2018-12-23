Ellie Goulding helps out at homeless shelter by serving lunch

Pop star Ellie Goulding has again rolled up her sleeves to help those sleeping rough at Christmas, serving lunch and speaking with homeless people at a London shelter.

The singer volunteered on Sunday at a temporary shelter at a Chalk Farm school, where hundreds will spend the Christmas period.

Goulding has volunteered for homeless charity Crisis for a number of years, saying she likes to "take some time out" to help those in need and to put things in perspective.

"It's so important at Christmas, I like to show up, serve some tea or just have a chat with people and help out," she said, adding she will return on Monday.

"You hear lots of stories, some very sad. Some like to talk about why they ended up where they did, or talk about their families.

"Because all of these people have had a life."