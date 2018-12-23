Four men charged with affray after incident on cargo ship in Thames Estuary

Four men have been charged with affray following an incident on board a cargo ship in the Thames Estuary.

Samuel Jolumi, 26, Ishola Sunday, 27, Toheeb Popoola, 26, and Joberto McGee, 20, all of no fixed address, were detained after police boarded the ship on Friday amid reports of stowaways threatening crew.

The men are all due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Essex Police was called at around 9.15am on Friday to a call relating to the safety of the crew on board the Grande Tema, a 71,000-tonne ship which set off from Lagos, Nigeria, on December 10.

It arrived at the Port of Tilbury in Essex just after 4.20am on Saturday, according to MarineTraffic.com.

The ship’s operator, Grimaldi Lines, said there were no reports of injuries.