Pair arrested over Gatwick Airport drone chaos 'no longer suspects'

A man and a woman arrested over the drone activity which caused mass disruption at Gatwick Airport have been released and are "no longer suspects", police have said.

The 47-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were arrested in Crawley on Friday evening

Gatwick Airport has offered a £50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the "illegal use of drones" which resulted in more than 1,000 flights being cancelled or diverted, affecting around 140,000 passengers.

Flights from the UK's second biggest airport were grounded for more than a day after devices were spotted inside the perimeter on Wednesday at around 9pm.

The airport fully reopened on Friday after tens of thousands of passengers had their travel plans disrupted.

Police searched a house in Crawley on Saturday as the pair were held on suspicion of "disrupting services of civil aviation aerodrome to endanger or likely to endanger safety of operations or persons".